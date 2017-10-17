Evening Report – Tue, Oct 17, 2017 – 3rd Street Bridge

- Three members of the public discuss opposition to 3rd Street Vehicular Bridge at Moscow City council Meeting.
- Latah County Officials Discuss How to Deal with Syringa Mobile Home Park Residents who will Likely have to Move if Park Closes Next April.
- Governor Otter Warns of Obama Administration “Holdovers” in Federal Land Agencies when Talking about Sage Grouse Habitat.
- Pullman Council to Consider South Bypass Route Preferred Alternative.
