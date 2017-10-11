Evening Report – Wed., Oct 11 – Glyphosate
- Moscow Sustainable Environment Committee Member Carly Lilly talks about Dangers of Glyphosate, the Main Ingredient in Monsanto’s Round-Up.
- Moscow Toilet Rebate Program Taking Off, Saving Gallons.
- Flu Season could be Harsh.
- Moscow Library Consultant Recommends Revamp.
