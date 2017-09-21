Evening Report – Thu., Sep 21, 2017 – Health Care Bill: WA & ID
KRFP | September 22, 2017 | 3:42 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Affordable Health Care Act, Airport, Brandon Woolf, Health, Sexual Harassment, Tukey Orchard, USDA, WSU, WSU Regents
Tags: Affordable Health Care Act, Airport, Brandon Woolf, Health, Sexual Harassment, Tukey Orchard, USDA, WSU, WSU Regents
- Analysis says 850,000 Could Lose Health Care Coverage in Washington & Idaho Under Bill Before US Senate
- WSU Regents to Vote on Accepting $14.8 Million Offer for Land from Airport
- Idaho Controllers Office Employee Accused of Sexual & Racial Harassment
LoFi Stream:
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.HiFi Stream
Leave a Reply