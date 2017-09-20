  • John Muir Project Author says Forest Fires this Year were not Particularly Catastrophic
  • Forest Service Lifts Closures & Campfire Restrictions in Some Places, Others Remain in Place
  • Labrador says Now is Time to Reform Immigration Laws
  • Senators from Washington want Congress to Slow Down on Changing Affordable Care Act


