Evening Report – Wed., Sep 20, 2017 – Forest Fires
Tags: Health, immigration, Jim Risch, Maria Cantwell, Patty Murray, Raul Labrador, USFS, wildfires
- John Muir Project Author says Forest Fires this Year were not Particularly Catastrophic
- Forest Service Lifts Closures & Campfire Restrictions in Some Places, Others Remain in Place
- Labrador says Now is Time to Reform Immigration Laws
- Senators from Washington want Congress to Slow Down on Changing Affordable Care Act
