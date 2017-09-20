Evening Report – Wed., Sep 20, 2017 – Forest Fires

John Muir Project Author says Forest Fires this Year were not Particularly Catastrophic

Forest Service Lifts Closures & Campfire Restrictions in Some Places, Others Remain in Place

Labrador says Now is Time to Reform Immigration Laws

Senators from Washington want Congress to Slow Down on Changing Affordable Care Act



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Download:

LoFi | HiFi