  • Moscow will Accept State & Federal Money for Infrastructure Repairs from Rough Winter
  • Rain Quenches Some Fires
  • Lewiston Council Decides not to Sign Certification of Assistance to Immigration Agencies as Part of Police Grant Application
  • Governor Otter Urges Jerome County Undersheriff to Contract with ICE for Jailing Immigration Suspects
  • State Audit Says Whitman County Finances in Good Order for First Time in 10 Years


