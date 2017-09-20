Evening Report – Moscow Infrastructure
KRFP | September 19, 2017 | 7:36 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Butch Otter, City of Moscow, Emergency Declaration, Eunice Coker, FEMA, ICE, immigration, Jail, Jerome County, lewiston, Police, Weather, Whitman County, wildfires
- Moscow will Accept State & Federal Money for Infrastructure Repairs from Rough Winter
- Rain Quenches Some Fires
- Lewiston Council Decides not to Sign Certification of Assistance to Immigration Agencies as Part of Police Grant Application
- Governor Otter Urges Jerome County Undersheriff to Contract with ICE for Jailing Immigration Suspects
- State Audit Says Whitman County Finances in Good Order for First Time in 10 Years
