Evening Report – Mon., Sep 18, 2017 – Blob & Salmon
Tags: columbia basin, Columbia River, Elections, Environment, Idaho Legislature, Oregon, Pacific Ocean, Priscilla Giddings, Salmon, Voter Fraud
- “Blob” of Warm Ocean Water Dissipates, but Effects on Salmon & Steelhead will Last for Years
- Minimal Voter Fraud in Oregon
- Questions Arise about Freshman Idaho Legislator Priscilla Giddings’s Eligibility to Run in District 7 Race
