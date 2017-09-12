Evening Report – Tue., Sep 12, 2017 – Music Fest Street Closure

Moscow Committee Recommends Street Closure with Only Ticket-holders allowed for Humble Burger Music Festival in October

Moscow Committee Recommends Applying for FEMA Grant to Reduce Flood Rick near Bridge Street on East Side of City

Pullman Council to Vote on Taxi Driver Security Check Changes on Behalf of Uber

Polish Heavy Metal Band Arrested for Kidnapping in Spokane Rape Investigation

Racist Fliers Target Sandpoint Mayor



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Download:

LoFi | HiFi