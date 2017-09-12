Evening Report – Tue., Sep 12, 2017 – Music Fest Street Closure
KRFP | September 12, 2017 | 7:32 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Bridge Street, City of Moscow, City of Pullman, FEMA, Flooding, Human Rights, Humble Burger, Music, Racism, Rape, Sandpoint, Street Closures, Taxis, Uber
- Moscow Committee Recommends Street Closure with Only Ticket-holders allowed for Humble Burger Music Festival in October
- Moscow Committee Recommends Applying for FEMA Grant to Reduce Flood Rick near Bridge Street on East Side of City
- Pullman Council to Vote on Taxi Driver Security Check Changes on Behalf of Uber
- Polish Heavy Metal Band Arrested for Kidnapping in Spokane Rape Investigation
- Racist Fliers Target Sandpoint Mayor
