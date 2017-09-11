Evening Report – Mon., Sep 11, 2017 – Free the Snake Flotilla

Hundreds of Boaters Paddle on Snake River to Call for Removal of 4 Lower Snake River Dams

Locals Rally in Support of DACA

Idaho Health & Welfare Working on New Plan to Close State’s Medicaid Gap



