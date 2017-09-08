Evening Report – Fri., Sep 8, 2017 – DACA Vigil
KRFP | September 8, 2017 | 7:33 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Bill Lambert, City of Moscow, DACA, Human Rights, immigration, Linda Pall
Tags: Bill Lambert, City of Moscow, DACA, Human Rights, immigration, Linda Pall
- 115 Attend Vigil for Deferred Authorization for Childhood Arrivals Recipients in Moscow – Full Recording
- Linda Pall and Bill Lambert Run for Moscow Mayor, 7 Candidates for 4 Open Moscow City Council Seats
LoFi Stream:
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.HiFi Stream
Leave a Reply