Evening Report – Thu., Sep 7, 2017 – Farmers Market Changes

Farmers Market to limit hours this Saturday due to Smoke: Open 8-11 am only, all Farmers Mkt. Activities Aside From Booths Cancelled

Farmers Market Commission Report to City Council

US Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Republican State Senator Bart Davis of Idaho Falls as US Attorney for Idaho

Republican State Senator Dan Foreman Proposes Ending Rules Prohibiting Concealed Weapons on College Campuses



