Evening Report – Tue., Sep 6, 2017 – Fires & Smoke

Smoke from Region’s Wildfires Brings Moscow/Pullman air Quality to “Hazardous” Before Dawn, “Very Unhealthy” the Rest of the Day

Fire Threatens Glacier Park’s Lake McDonald Lodge

Idaho Politicians/ACLU Respond to DACA Repeal; Washington Attorney General Ferguson says He’ll Sue



