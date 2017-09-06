Evening Report – Tue., Sep 6, 2017 – Fires & Smoke
KRFP | September 5, 2017 | 8:28 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: aclu, Air Quality, Bob Ferguson, DACA, Glacier National Park, Jim Risch, Mike Crapo, smoke, Wildfire, wildfires
- Smoke from Region’s Wildfires Brings Moscow/Pullman air Quality to “Hazardous” Before Dawn, “Very Unhealthy” the Rest of the Day
- Fire Threatens Glacier Park’s Lake McDonald Lodge
- Idaho Politicians/ACLU Respond to DACA Repeal; Washington Attorney General Ferguson says He’ll Sue
