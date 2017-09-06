Evening Report – Wed., Sep 6, 2017 – DACA Vigil
KRFP | September 6, 2017 | 7:24 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: City of Moscow, Construction, DACA, Gender Reassignment, Gritman, Health, Human Rights, PBAC, Pullman Regional Hospital, University of Idaho, Water
- 115 Attend Vigil for DACA Recipients
- Pullman Regional Hospital on Track to Approve Gender Reassignment Surgery
- Moscow Council Hears Report on Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee’s Recently-Completed Alternative Water Source Feasibility Study
- Moscow Construction Season Continues
- Moscow Council Approves Master Services Agreement with UI for Police & Fire Services
