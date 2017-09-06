  • 115 Attend Vigil for DACA Recipients
  • Pullman Regional Hospital on Track to Approve Gender Reassignment Surgery
  • Moscow Council Hears Report on Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee’s Recently-Completed Alternative Water Source Feasibility Study
  • Moscow Construction Season Continues
  • Moscow Council Approves Master Services Agreement with UI for Police & Fire Services


