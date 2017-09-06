Evening Report – Wed., Sep 6, 2017 – DACA Vigil

115 Attend Vigil for DACA Recipients

Pullman Regional Hospital on Track to Approve Gender Reassignment Surgery

Moscow Council Hears Report on Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee’s Recently-Completed Alternative Water Source Feasibility Study

Moscow Construction Season Continues

Moscow Council Approves Master Services Agreement with UI for Police & Fire Services



