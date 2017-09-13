Evening Report – Wed., Sep 13, 2017 – Uber in Pullman
KRFP | September 13, 2017 | 7:04 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Bison, Buffalo Field Campaign, City of Pullman, Clean Water Act, Crime, Education, Environment, EPA, Gary Jenkins, Glenn Johnson, Idaho Dept. of Water Resources, Mike Meese, School Shooting, Taxis, Uber, Water, Yellowstone
- Pullman Council Votes to Change Driver Background Checks to Facilitate Uber Moving into the Transportation Business
- School Shooting in Spokane Area Leaves 1 High School Student Dead
- EPA to Hold Hearing on Idaho Dept. of Water Resources Enforcement of Federal Clean Water Act Tomorrow in Lewiston
- Buffalo Field Campaign Founder Mike Meece in Moscow to Raise Support for Bison
