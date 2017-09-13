Evening Report – Wed., Sep 13, 2017 – Uber in Pullman

Pullman Council Votes to Change Driver Background Checks to Facilitate Uber Moving into the Transportation Business

School Shooting in Spokane Area Leaves 1 High School Student Dead

EPA to Hold Hearing on Idaho Dept. of Water Resources Enforcement of Federal Clean Water Act Tomorrow in Lewiston

Buffalo Field Campaign Founder Mike Meece in Moscow to Raise Support for Bison



