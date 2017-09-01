Evening Report – Fri., Sep 1, 2017 – Nimiipuu Environmental Successes

Nimiipuu Protecting the Environment Treaty Rights Conference Panel on Victories

McCleary Attorney Said Legislature Did not Do Enough

Democrat Lisa Brown to Run for Republican US Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers’ Seat in 2018



