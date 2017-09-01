Evening Report – Fri., Sep 1, 2017 – Nimiipuu Environmental Successes
KRFP | September 1, 2017 | 7:29 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Brett Haverstick, Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, Education, Environment, Julian Matthews, Lisa Brown, McCleary Case, Megaloads, nez perce tribe, Nimiipuu Protecting the Environment
Tags: Brett Haverstick, Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, Education, Environment, Julian Matthews, Lisa Brown, McCleary Case, Megaloads, nez perce tribe, Nimiipuu Protecting the Environment
- Nimiipuu Protecting the Environment Treaty Rights Conference Panel on Victories
- McCleary Attorney Said Legislature Did not Do Enough
- Democrat Lisa Brown to Run for Republican US Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers’ Seat in 2018
LoFi Stream:
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.HiFi Stream
Leave a Reply