Evening Report – Wed., Aug 9, 2017 – Zinke Sage Grouse
KRFP | August 9, 2017 | 11:23 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Construction, Highway 8, Ryan Zinke, Sage Grouse, smoke, Traffic, Weather, wildfires
- Interior Secretary Zinke Proposes Changes to Sage Grouse Recovery Plan Rules
- More Grind and Inlay for Damaged Moscow Streets Approved
- Highway 8 Pedestrian-Bike Underpass Design Work Approved
- There May be Some Relief from Smoke by Saturday
