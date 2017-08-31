Evening Report – Thu., Aug 31, 2017 – Avista Rates
KRFP | August 31, 2017 | 7:04 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Airport, Avista, Cecil Andrus, Electricity, IPUC, Natural Gas, WSU
Tags: Airport, Avista, Cecil Andrus, Electricity, IPUC, Natural Gas, WSU
- Idaho Public Utilities Commission Considers Avista Rate Increase Proposals
- Public Memorial for Cecil Andrus Held in Boise
- Ownership of 7 Buildings on WSU Campus May Slow or Derail Airport Runway Deal
LoFi Stream:
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.HiFi Stream
Leave a Reply