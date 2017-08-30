Evening Report – Wed., Aug 30, 2017 – Paradise Ridge Lawsuit
KRFP | August 30, 2017 | 7:34 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: B. Lynn Winmill, Bomb Threat, Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, Environment, Federal Highway Administration, Internet, Internet Service Providers, ITD, Net Neutrality, Palouse Prairie, Paradise Ridge, PRDC, Safety, Traffic, US 95, WSU
- Federal Judge B. Lynn Winmill Tosses Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition US Highway 95 Lawsuit; Finds ITD & Federal Highway Administration Compliance “by the Slimmest of Margins”
- Police Charge 18-Year Old Stimson Hall Residence Hall Advisor with 3 WSU Bomb Threats
- Massachusetts Group Puts Up Downtown Spokane Billboard Targeting US Representative Cathy McMorris-Rodgers over Net Neutrality Stance
