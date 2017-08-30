Evening Report – Wed., Aug 30, 2017 – Paradise Ridge Lawsuit

Federal Judge B. Lynn Winmill Tosses Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition US Highway 95 Lawsuit; Finds ITD & Federal Highway Administration Compliance “by the Slimmest of Margins”

Police Charge 18-Year Old Stimson Hall Residence Hall Advisor with 3 WSU Bomb Threats

Massachusetts Group Puts Up Downtown Spokane Billboard Targeting US Representative Cathy McMorris-Rodgers over Net Neutrality Stance



