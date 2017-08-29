Evening Report – Tue., Aug 29, 2017 – Salmon & Culverts
Tags: alcohol, City of Moscow, Culverts, Environment, Salmon, Treaty Rights, University of Idaho, WSU
- Washington Attorney General’s Office Pushes Back on Culvert Case Impacting Tribes’ Access to Salmon; Files Request for Clarification of Treaty Rights with US Supreme Court
- WSU Parents’ Petition for Better Window Security has 5000 Signatures after Fall Last Week Leaves Student in Critical Condition
- Moscow Committee Recommends Approval of 1.77 Million Dollar Master Services Agreement with UI for Police and Fire Services
