Evening Report – Tue., Aug 29, 2017 – Salmon & Culverts

Washington Attorney General’s Office Pushes Back on Culvert Case Impacting Tribes’ Access to Salmon; Files Request for Clarification of Treaty Rights with US Supreme Court

WSU Parents’ Petition for Better Window Security has 5000 Signatures after Fall Last Week Leaves Student in Critical Condition

Moscow Committee Recommends Approval of 1.77 Million Dollar Master Services Agreement with UI for Police and Fire Services



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Download:

LoFi | HiFi