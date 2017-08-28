Evening Report – Mon., Aug 28, 2017 – WSU Sit In
KRFP | August 28, 2017 | 7:36 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Biodiversity, Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument, Cecil Andrus, City of Moscow, Elections, Environment, Human Rights, Jay Inslee, Kate Brown, Kirk Schulz, National Monument, Oregon, Racism, Ryan Zinke, WSU
- WSU Students Hold Sit-In Seeking End to Racist Injustice
- Gov. Jay Inslee Creates Action Team to Mitigate Habitat Damage due to Massive Atlantic Salmon Release in Puget Sound
- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Seeks Draft of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s Report on Reducing the Size of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument
- Mayor’s and City Council Seats up for Election in Idaho
- More Tributes to Former Idaho Governor Cecil Andrus
