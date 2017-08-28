Evening Report – Mon., Aug 28, 2017 – WSU Sit In

WSU Students Hold Sit-In Seeking End to Racist Injustice

Gov. Jay Inslee Creates Action Team to Mitigate Habitat Damage due to Massive Atlantic Salmon Release in Puget Sound

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Seeks Draft of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s Report on Reducing the Size of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument

Mayor’s and City Council Seats up for Election in Idaho

More Tributes to Former Idaho Governor Cecil Andrus



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Download:

LoFi | HiFi