Evening Report – Fri., Aug 25, 2017 – Andrus / NSA Appeal
Tags: Airport, Cecil Andrus, Education, New Saint Andrews, Nuclear Waste, WSU, zoning
- Cecil Andrus Remembered
- Moscow City Council Votes not to Hear New St. Andrews Conditional Use Permit Appeal
- $15.3 Million Airport offer to WSU for Land
