Evening Report – Fri., Aug 25, 2017 – Andrus / NSA Appeal

Cecil Andrus Remembered

Moscow City Council Votes not to Hear New St. Andrews Conditional Use Permit Appeal

$15.3 Million Airport offer to WSU for Land



