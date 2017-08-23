Evening Report – Wed., Aug 23, 2017 – WWAMI at Gritman
KRFP | August 23, 2017 | 8:34 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Bob Kustra, BSU, City Fees, City of Moscow, Farmers Market, Fees, Gritman, Health, PBAC, Pullman, Raul Labrador, Water, WWAMI
Tags: Bob Kustra, BSU, City Fees, City of Moscow, Farmers Market, Fees, Gritman, Health, PBAC, Pullman, Raul Labrador, Water, WWAMI
- Board of Adjustment Approves University of Idaho WWAMI Education for 40 Students in Southern part of Central Business District
- Moscow Council Approves Fee Changes, Including for Saturday Farmers Market
- Pullman Council Hears Possible Plans for Alternative Water Sources for Palouse
- Raul Labrador Calls on BSU President Bob Kustra to Resign
LoFi Stream:
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.HiFi Stream
Leave a Reply