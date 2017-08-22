Evening Report – Tue., Aug 22, 2017 – New St. Andrews Appeals

Moscow Council Votes to Not Consider New St. Andrews Conditional Use Permit Appeals

WSU President Kirk Schulz Expects Free Speech Issues to be Prominent this School Year

Moscow Board of Adjustment to Hold Hearing on Smaller Educational Institution Proposal for Central Business District

Judge Orders U.S. Representative Greg Gianforte to be Fingerprinted & Have Mug Shot Taken



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

[audio:]

Download:

LoFi