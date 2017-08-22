Evening Report – Tue., Aug 22, 2017 – New St. Andrews Appeals
KRFP | August 22, 2017 | 7:31 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Board of Adjustment, City of Moscow, Crime, Education, Greg Gianforte, Montana, New Saint Andrews, WSU, zoning
- Moscow Council Votes to Not Consider New St. Andrews Conditional Use Permit Appeals
- WSU President Kirk Schulz Expects Free Speech Issues to be Prominent this School Year
- Moscow Board of Adjustment to Hold Hearing on Smaller Educational Institution Proposal for Central Business District
- Judge Orders U.S. Representative Greg Gianforte to be Fingerprinted & Have Mug Shot Taken
