Evening Report – Wed., Aug 16, 2017 – Politicians’ Reactions

Rep. Heather Scott Redefines White Nationalism

Governor Butch Otter and Rep. Raul Labrador Release Statements Condemning Racist Violence

Moscow Committee Recommends Approval of New Single-Stream Recycling Program for Businesses



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Download:

LoFi | HiFi