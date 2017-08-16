Evening Report – Wed., Aug 16, 2017 – Politicians’ Reactions
KRFP | August 16, 2017 | 7:10 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Butch Otter, Charlottesville, City of Moscow, Raul Labrador, Recycling, White Supremacy
- Rep. Heather Scott Redefines White Nationalism
- Governor Butch Otter and Rep. Raul Labrador Release Statements Condemning Racist Violence
- Moscow Committee Recommends Approval of New Single-Stream Recycling Program for Businesses
