  • WSU College Republicans President James Allsup Resigns in Aftermath of his Visit to Charlottesville
  • Road Work Slowing Traffic in Moscow
  • Moscow Committee Recommends Adjusting Saturday Farmers Market Vendors’ Fees
  • Moscow Committee Recommends Refunding Money to Local Residents who Donated for a Pedestrian/Bike-Only Bridge on 3rd Street


