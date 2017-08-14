  • Those Outraged about White Supremacist Violence Hold Vigil in Friendship Square in Moscow
  • WSU College Republican President James Allsup at Charlottesville “Unite the Right” Rally
  • Bureau of Land Management Releases Grazing Plan for Craters of the Moon National Monument
  • Disability Rights Washington asks Judge to Double $3 Million per Month Contempt Fine Against State for Long Waiting Times for Mental Evaluations of those Arrested


