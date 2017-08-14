Evening Report – Mon., Aug 14, 2017 – Anti-Racist Vigil
KRFP | August 14, 2017 | 7:11 pm | Audio, Evening Report
- Those Outraged about White Supremacist Violence Hold Vigil in Friendship Square in Moscow
- WSU College Republican President James Allsup at Charlottesville “Unite the Right” Rally
- Bureau of Land Management Releases Grazing Plan for Craters of the Moon National Monument
- Disability Rights Washington asks Judge to Double $3 Million per Month Contempt Fine Against State for Long Waiting Times for Mental Evaluations of those Arrested
LoFi Stream:
