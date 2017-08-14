Evening Report – Mon., Aug 14, 2017 – Anti-Racist Vigil

Those Outraged about White Supremacist Violence Hold Vigil in Friendship Square in Moscow

WSU College Republican President James Allsup at Charlottesville “Unite the Right” Rally

Bureau of Land Management Releases Grazing Plan for Craters of the Moon National Monument

Disability Rights Washington asks Judge to Double $3 Million per Month Contempt Fine Against State for Long Waiting Times for Mental Evaluations of those Arrested



