Evening Report – Fri., Aug 11, 2017 – Moscow Budget, 3rd St. Bridge
KRFP | August 11, 2017 | 7:31 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: 3rd Street Bridge, City of Moscow, Construction, Crime, Environment, Fish, Idaho Fish & Game, steelhead, Streets, Third Street
- Moscow City Council approves Fiscal Year 2018 Budget amid Complaints about the Inclusion of 3rd Street Vehicular Bridge
- Steelhead Returns Very Low
- Pullman Baskin & Robbins Owner Charged with Molestation
- Paving Projects Continue in Moscow
