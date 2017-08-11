Evening Report – Fri., Aug 11, 2017 – Moscow Budget, 3rd St. Bridge

Moscow City Council approves Fiscal Year 2018 Budget amid Complaints about the Inclusion of 3rd Street Vehicular Bridge

Steelhead Returns Very Low

Pullman Baskin & Robbins Owner Charged with Molestation

Paving Projects Continue in Moscow



