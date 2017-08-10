Evening Report – Thu., Aug 10, 2017 – Crapuchettes to buy Silos
KRFP | August 10, 2017 | 7:38 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Air Quality, Andrew Crapuchettes, Christ Church, Education, EMSI, Montana, Native Americans, New Saint Andrews, nez perce tribe, Nimiipuu Protecting the Environment, SBOE, Seeley Lake, smoke, University of Idaho, Wildfire
- Christ Church Elder and EMSI CEO Andrew Crapuchettes to Purchase South Jackson St. Grain Grain Elevator Property
- Nez Perce Building 3 Canoes Using Ancient Native American Techniques
- University of Idaho to ask State Board of Education for More Money for Companion Integrated Research Building
- Seeley Lake, Montana Residents Urged to Leave due to Hazardous Wildfire Smoke
