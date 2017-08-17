Evening Report – Thu., Aug 17, 2017 – Nez Perce Education Grants
KRFP | August 18, 2017 | 6:41 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: abortion, Clean Water Act, Education, EPA, Idaho Freedom Foundation, Moscow School District, nez perce tribe, Nimiipuu Protecting the Environment, Oregon, Palouse Prairie Charter School, Racism, Water, White Supremacy, WSU
- Nez Perce Tribe Allocates Money from Casino Revenue for Educational Program Grants Benefiting Schools on the Palouse & in North Central Idaho
- WSU Students to Hold March Against White Supremacy Saturday at 5:00 pm Starting at Beaseley Colosseum
- US Environmental Protection Agency to Take Public Comments on Transferring Federal Clean Water Act Enforcement to State of Idaho
- Boise Hotel Cancels Idaho Freedom Foundation Banquet due to Speaker with Controversial Views on Race
- Oregon Governor Kate Brown Signs Law Requiring Insurance Companies to Cover Abortion
