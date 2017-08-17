Evening Report – Thu., Aug 17, 2017 – Nez Perce Education Grants

Nez Perce Tribe Allocates Money from Casino Revenue for Educational Program Grants Benefiting Schools on the Palouse & in North Central Idaho

WSU Students to Hold March Against White Supremacy Saturday at 5:00 pm Starting at Beaseley Colosseum

US Environmental Protection Agency to Take Public Comments on Transferring Federal Clean Water Act Enforcement to State of Idaho

Boise Hotel Cancels Idaho Freedom Foundation Banquet due to Speaker with Controversial Views on Race

Oregon Governor Kate Brown Signs Law Requiring Insurance Companies to Cover Abortion



