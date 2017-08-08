  • Moscow Council Approves $80 Million Budget, Hears from Citizens for a Livable Community Opposed to Budget Line for 3rd St. Vehicular Bridge over Paradise Creek at Mountain View Rd.
  • Moscow Council Votes for Exception to City Open Container Law for ASUI-Kibbie Dome Parking Lot on UI Vandal Home Football Game Days
  • Paving and Grinding Closes Part of 3rd St. in Moscow
  • ACLU asks Governor Otter for Communication with Federal Government on Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrival (DACA)
  • Federal Judge says ACLU Lawsuit Against Spokane Psychologists Paid for CIA Torture Program can Move Forward


