Evening Report – Tue., Aug 8, 2017 – 3rd St. Vehicular Bridge

Moscow Council Approves $80 Million Budget, Hears from Citizens for a Livable Community Opposed to Budget Line for 3rd St. Vehicular Bridge over Paradise Creek at Mountain View Rd.

Moscow Council Votes for Exception to City Open Container Law for ASUI-Kibbie Dome Parking Lot on UI Vandal Home Football Game Days

Paving and Grinding Closes Part of 3rd St. in Moscow

ACLU asks Governor Otter for Communication with Federal Government on Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrival (DACA)

Federal Judge says ACLU Lawsuit Against Spokane Psychologists Paid for CIA Torture Program can Move Forward



