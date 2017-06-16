Evening Report – Fri., Jun 16, 2017 – Standing Rock

Nimiipuuu Protecting the Environment Treaty Rights Conference Standing with Standing Rock Panel

Megaload Heading to Genesee Tonight

Hanford DOE Official Says More Radiation Release Incidents are Inevitable

Boy Poisoned by Cyanide Makes Lobbying Trip to Washington, DC Calling for Ban on USDA Wildlife Services Cyanide Predator Traps

Nature Conservancy Considering Carbon Tax Initiative in Washington



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.