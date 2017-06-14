Evening Report – Wed, Jun 14, 2017 – Zinke
KRFP | June 14, 2017 | 7:46 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Airport, alcohol, Bears Ears National Monument, Biology, Crime, Education, Environment, Glenn Johnson, Greg Gianforte, National Monument, National Parks, Ryan Zinke, Washington Legislature
- Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke wants to Privatize National Park Campgrounds
- Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke suggests Reducing Size of Bears Ears National Monument in Utah
- The Man Replacing Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke in Congress, Greg Gianforte, Pleads Guilty to Assault, Sentenced to Community Service
- University of Idaho & BSU Ask State Board of Education to Let College Presidents to Allow Alcohol Consumption Near Football Games and Other Events
- Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson joins Mayors Across Nation Opposed to Trump’s Plan to Privatize Air Traffic Controllers
- Washington Senate Votes to Remove Biology High School Graduation Requirement
