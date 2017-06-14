Evening Report – Wed, Jun 14, 2017 – Zinke

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke wants to Privatize National Park Campgrounds

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke suggests Reducing Size of Bears Ears National Monument in Utah

The Man Replacing Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke in Congress, Greg Gianforte, Pleads Guilty to Assault, Sentenced to Community Service

University of Idaho & BSU Ask State Board of Education to Let College Presidents to Allow Alcohol Consumption Near Football Games and Other Events

Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson joins Mayors Across Nation Opposed to Trump’s Plan to Privatize Air Traffic Controllers

Washington Senate Votes to Remove Biology High School Graduation Requirement



