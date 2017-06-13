Evening Report – Tue., Jun 13, 2017 – Ice Rink
KRFP | June 13, 2017 | 7:55 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: City of Moscow, Education, Health, Ice Rink, Pullman Regional Hospital, Tony Mangini, Transgender, Washington Legislature
- Moscow Committee Recommends Spending $1 Million from Hamilton Fund to Help Pay for New Ice Rink
- Pullman Regional Hospital Will Take Comments from Public on Adding Gender Reassignment Surgery
- Washington Legislature Faces Possible Partial Government Shutdown July 1st
