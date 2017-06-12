Evening Report – Mon., Jun 12, 2017 – Gritman Board

Former Gritman Medical Center Board Chair BJ Swanson and Deposed Board Member Greg Mann Questioned Major No-Bid Contracts to 2 Moscow Firms with Ties to Current Gritman Board Chair

WSU Says Millions of Personal Information Entries including Health Information Stolen from Back-Up Data Storage Place in Olympia

US Representative Raul Labrador is Sponsoring Legislation that Would Allow States & Local Governments to Reject Resettled Refugees

Washington’s Tax Incentives to Movie Producers Set to Expire



