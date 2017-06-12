Evening Report – Mon., Jun 12, 2017 – Gritman Board
KRFP | June 12, 2017 | 7:52 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: BJ Swanson, Entertainment, Greg Kimberling, Greg Mann, Gritman, Health, Movies, Olympia, Privacy, Raul Labrador, Refugees, WSU
Tags: BJ Swanson, Entertainment, Greg Kimberling, Greg Mann, Gritman, Health, Movies, Olympia, Privacy, Raul Labrador, Refugees, WSU
- Former Gritman Medical Center Board Chair BJ Swanson and Deposed Board Member Greg Mann Questioned Major No-Bid Contracts to 2 Moscow Firms with Ties to Current Gritman Board Chair
- WSU Says Millions of Personal Information Entries including Health Information Stolen from Back-Up Data Storage Place in Olympia
- US Representative Raul Labrador is Sponsoring Legislation that Would Allow States & Local Governments to Reject Resettled Refugees
- Washington’s Tax Incentives to Movie Producers Set to Expire
LoFi Stream:
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.HiFi Stream
Leave a Reply