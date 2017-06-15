Evening Report – Thu., Jun 15, 2017 – Grocery Tax
KRFP | June 15, 2017 | 7:32 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Grocery Tax, Idaho Legislature, Idaho Supreme Court, Russ Fulcher, Sales Tax, Taxes, Traffic, Transportation
- Idaho Supreme Court Hears Grocery Tax Repeal Case
- Fulcher Drops Out of Governor’s Race, will Run for US House Instead
- Two Moscow Women Die in Separate Car Accidents
