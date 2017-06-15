Evening Report – Thu., Jun 15, 2017 – Grocery Tax

Idaho Supreme Court Hears Grocery Tax Repeal Case

Fulcher Drops Out of Governor’s Race, will Run for US House Instead

Two Moscow Women Die in Separate Car Accidents



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Download:

LoFi | HiFi