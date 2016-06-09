Evening Report – Fri, Jun 9, 2016 – New St. Andrews Appeal

Appeals 4 & 5 of New St. Andrews Conditional Use Permit to Operate an Educational Institution at 112 N. Main St. in Downtown Moscow, Rebuttal & Council Discussion

Two Insurance Companies Drop Out of the Washington Individual Insurance Market, Leaving 11

Otter’s Higher Education Task Force Begins Work

Otter Wants Income Tax Cut Next Year



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Download:

LoFi | HiFi