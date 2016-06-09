Evening Report – Fri, Jun 9, 2016 – New St. Andrews Appeal
Tags: Affordable Health Care Act, Ben Merkle, Butch Otter, Central Business District, City of Moscow, Education, Health, Income Tax, Kathryn Bonzo, New Saint Andrews, Taxes, zoning
- Appeals 4 & 5 of New St. Andrews Conditional Use Permit to Operate an Educational Institution at 112 N. Main St. in Downtown Moscow, Rebuttal & Council Discussion
- Two Insurance Companies Drop Out of the Washington Individual Insurance Market, Leaving 11
- Otter’s Higher Education Task Force Begins Work
- Otter Wants Income Tax Cut Next Year
