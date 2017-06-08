  • US Senator Jim Risch of Idaho Questions former FBI Directory James Comey on Trump’s Conversations with Him
  • US Attorneys Office in Portland Reviewing Videotaped Incident in Which Right Wing Security at Sunday’s Rally Helped Federal Police Chase, Pin Down & Handcuff “Unauthorized Protester”
  • Gregory Robert McKelvey gives Black Activist’s Inside Viewpoint at White Nationalist Pro-Trump Rally & Police Attack on Anti-Racist Rally in Portland Sunday
  • Idaho Supreme Court Denies Custody to Unmarried Gay Partner


