Evening Report – Thu., Jun 8, 2017 – Risch Questions Comey
KRFP | June 8, 2017 | 7:16 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Federal Protective Service, Gay Rights, Human Rights, Idaho Supreme Court, James Comey, Jeremy Christian, Jim Risch, Police, Portland, Portland Police, Racism
- US Senator Jim Risch of Idaho Questions former FBI Directory James Comey on Trump’s Conversations with Him
- US Attorneys Office in Portland Reviewing Videotaped Incident in Which Right Wing Security at Sunday’s Rally Helped Federal Police Chase, Pin Down & Handcuff “Unauthorized Protester”
- Gregory Robert McKelvey gives Black Activist’s Inside Viewpoint at White Nationalist Pro-Trump Rally & Police Attack on Anti-Racist Rally in Portland Sunday
- Idaho Supreme Court Denies Custody to Unmarried Gay Partner
