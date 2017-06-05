Evening Report – Mon., Jun 5, 2017 – NSA Expansion
KRFP | June 5, 2017 | 10:36 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: City of Moscow, Education, Health, Human Rights, Islam, New Saint Andrews, Nurses, Portland, Racism, Steve Busch, zoning
- New St. Andrews Expansion Appeal Before Moscow City Council Tonight
- Accused Portland Anti-Muslim Slasher Showed Recent Changes in Behavior
- 3 Protests in Downtown Portland Sunday
- Idaho has Pockets of Severe Nurse Shortages
