Evening Report – Fri., Jun 2, 2017 – NSA Public Testimony

Moscow Board of Adjustment Public Testimony in Favor and Against Granting a Conditional Use Permit for New St. Andrews College to Expand its Footprint Downtown

Portland Knifing Survivor Micah Fletcher on Portland’s ‘White Savior Complex’

Interior Secretary Zinke Tells Boise Audience Federal Government should Retain Public Lands, but He and Ag Secretary Perdue want More Extractive Industry Revenue for their Departments

Washington State University Task Force Formed after Racist Video Tainted University Lists Action Items



