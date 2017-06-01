Evening Report – Thu., Jun 1, 2017 – Gritman Board
KRFP | June 1, 2017 | 7:01 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Climate, Climate Change, Friends of the Clearwater, Greater Moscow Alliance, Greg Mann, Gritman, Idaho Forest Group, Jay Inslee, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, Orogrande, Steve Busch, USFS
- Gritman Board of Directors Replaces Greg Mann with Steve Busch
- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Joins Governor of New York & California in Creating US Climate Alliance
- Federal Judge Denies Friends of the Clearwater Temporary Injunction Request against Logging Near Orogrande adjacent to Roadless Area
