Evening Report – Tue., May 30, 2017 – Portland Hate Murders

Jeremy Christian Claims Patriotism in Initial Court Appearance on Hate Crime Murder Charges

Quinault Tribe Says Killer who backed over Campers Yelled Racial Slurs at Native American Victims

Moscow Traffic to Slow this Summer due to Paving & Construction Projects



