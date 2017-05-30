Evening Report – Tue., May 30, 2017 – Portland Hate Murders
KRFP | May 31, 2017 | 12:19 am | Audio
- Jeremy Christian Claims Patriotism in Initial Court Appearance on Hate Crime Murder Charges
- Quinault Tribe Says Killer who backed over Campers Yelled Racial Slurs at Native American Victims
- Moscow Traffic to Slow this Summer due to Paving & Construction Projects
