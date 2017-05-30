  • Jeremy Christian Claims Patriotism in Initial Court Appearance on Hate Crime Murder Charges
  • Quinault Tribe Says Killer who backed over Campers Yelled Racial Slurs at Native American Victims
  • Moscow Traffic to Slow this Summer due to Paving & Construction Projects


