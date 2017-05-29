Evening Report – Mon, May 29, 2017 – Standing Up For Standing Rock

Attorneys discuss Jan Hasselman of Earthjustice and Julie Repp discuss legal activities at the Dakota Access Pipeline Protests in North Dakota at the Nimiipuu Protecting the Environment Treaty Rights Conference in Lewiston March 17th & 18th



