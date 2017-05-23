Evening Report – Tue., May 23, 2017 – Brownfields Final
KRFP | May 23, 2017 | 7:09 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: ArtWalk, Beer Gardens, brownfields, City of Moscow, Environment, Hanford, Maria Cantwell, Patty Murray, Sidewalks, Washington Legislature
Tags: ArtWalk, Beer Gardens, brownfields, City of Moscow, Environment, Hanford, Maria Cantwell, Patty Murray, Sidewalks, Washington Legislature
- Moscow Staff Gives Final Report on Greenfield Coalition Assessment Project
- Washington Members of Congress Ask for More Hanford Clean-Up Money
- Washington Legislators Get Raises Despite Many Days Not Working
- Moscow Committee Looks at Different Ways to Arrange Sidewalk Cafes & Beer Gardens during Artwalk
LoFi Stream:
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.HiFi Stream
Leave a Reply