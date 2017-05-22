Evening Report – Monday, May 22, 2017 – Education Standards/AT&T Strike
Tags: AT&T, Bernie Sanders, Cell Phones, City of Pullman, Colfax, Disaster Declaration, Education, Elections, FAMA, Greg Gianforte, Latah County, Missoula, Montana, Rob Quist, Science Curriculum
- Special Idaho Dept. of Education Committee Releases New Science Standards Proposal
- AT&T Strikers Picket at Palouse Mall in Moscow
- FEMA Approves Disaster Declaration for Latah County & 7 Other Northern Idaho Counties
- Washington Candidates File Before Last Friday’s Deadline
- Sanders Campaigns for Democrat Rob Quist, Who’s Running Against Greg Gianforte for Montana’s Single Congressional Seat; Special Election Set for Thursday
