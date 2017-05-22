  • Special Idaho Dept. of Education Committee Releases New Science Standards Proposal
  • AT&T Strikers Picket at Palouse Mall in Moscow
  • FEMA Approves Disaster Declaration for Latah County & 7 Other Northern Idaho Counties
  • Washington Candidates File Before Last Friday’s Deadline
  • Sanders Campaigns for Democrat Rob Quist, Who’s Running Against Greg Gianforte for Montana’s Single Congressional Seat; Special Election Set for Thursday


