Evening Report – Monday, May 22, 2017 – Education Standards/AT&T Strike

Special Idaho Dept. of Education Committee Releases New Science Standards Proposal

AT&T Strikers Picket at Palouse Mall in Moscow

FEMA Approves Disaster Declaration for Latah County & 7 Other Northern Idaho Counties

Washington Candidates File Before Last Friday’s Deadline

Sanders Campaigns for Democrat Rob Quist, Who’s Running Against Greg Gianforte for Montana’s Single Congressional Seat; Special Election Set for Thursday



