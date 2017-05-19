Evening Report – Fri., May 19, 2017 – Climate Rally
KRFP | May 19, 2017 | 7:30 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Climate, Environment, Gary Dorr, Idaho Legislature, ITD, Paradise Ridge, Transportation, US 95
- Extended Excerpts from Climate Rally Held April 29th
- Final Segment of Moscow League of Women Voters Legislative Wrap-Up
- ITD Applies to US Army Corps of Engineers for Permit to Destroy Wetlands along Planned Eastern Route for US 95 South of Moscow
