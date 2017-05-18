  • Salmon Advocates Write to McMorris-Rodgers & 3 Other Members of Congress Disagreeing with Their Pushback Against Federal Judge Simon’s Water Spill Order
  • Latah County Sheriff’s Department Asks for $400,000 Budget Increase, More Deputies, More Patrol Cars
  • Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denny Reacts to Grocery Tax Repeal Veto Lawsuit
  • Area Members of Congress React to Trump-Russian Revelations


