Evening Report – Thu., May 18, 2017 – Salmon Advocacy
KRFP | May 18, 2017 | 7:12 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Cathy McMorris-Rodgers, Donald Trump, Environment, Jim Risch, Latah County, Latah County Sheriff, Lawerence Denny, Michael Simon, Police, Salmon, Save Our Wild Salmon
- Salmon Advocates Write to McMorris-Rodgers & 3 Other Members of Congress Disagreeing with Their Pushback Against Federal Judge Simon’s Water Spill Order
- Latah County Sheriff’s Department Asks for $400,000 Budget Increase, More Deputies, More Patrol Cars
- Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denny Reacts to Grocery Tax Repeal Veto Lawsuit
- Area Members of Congress React to Trump-Russian Revelations
