Evening Report – Tue., Mar 16, 2017 – Playground Funding

Moscow Council Agrees to Spend the Rest of Hamilton Fund on Playground Development

5 People Appeal New St. Andrews downtown Expansion

Moscow Council Passes Changes to Zoning Code Regarding On-Street Parking

U.S. Representative Mike Simpson of Idaho’s 2nd District Tells Healthcare Summit He Wouldn’t Have Voted for Republican Health Care Bill if He Thought it Was Going to Become Law



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Download:

LoFi | HiFi