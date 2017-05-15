  • Zinke Tours National Monuments at Trump’s Edict
  • Idaho State Senators Ready to Intervene in 6% Grocery Sales Tax Repeal Veto Case
  • Idaho Deputy Attorney General Argues to Reinstate Idaho Ag-Gag Law, Previously Thrown Out by Winmill
  • Human Rights Supporters Step Up for Anne Frank Memorial in Boise, Vandalized 3 Times in Last Week


