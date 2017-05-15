Evening Report – Mon., May 15, 2017 – National Monuments
KRFP | May 15, 2017 | 8:19 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Ag-Gag, Agriculture, animals, Anne Frank Memorial, Bears Ears National Monument, Boise, Butch Otter, Grocery Tax, Human Rights, Idaho Legislature, National Monument, Racism, Ryan Zinke, Taxes
- Zinke Tours National Monuments at Trump’s Edict
- Idaho State Senators Ready to Intervene in 6% Grocery Sales Tax Repeal Veto Case
- Idaho Deputy Attorney General Argues to Reinstate Idaho Ag-Gag Law, Previously Thrown Out by Winmill
- Human Rights Supporters Step Up for Anne Frank Memorial in Boise, Vandalized 3 Times in Last Week
