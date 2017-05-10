Evening Report – Wed., May 10, 2017 – Hanford Tunnel Breach

Hanford Challenge Executive Director Tom Carpenter says Downwinders were Lucky the Breach of the Hanford Tunnel Containing Highly Radioactive Waste did not Happen on a Windy Day

Washington Legislators Proposed Ending Ban on Preparing for Nuclear Attack

3 States Sue over Re-opening Federal Coal Leasing Program



