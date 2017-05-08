Evening Report – Mon., May 8, 2017 – Labrador Health Care
KRFP | May 8, 2017 | 7:28 pm | Audio, Evening Report
Tags: Education, Health, Human Rights, Kirk Schulz, lewiston, Racism, Raul Labrador, WSU
- Raul Labrador Argues for Republican Health Care Bill at Lewiston Town Hall Meeting
- WSU President Kirk Schulz and others condemn Racist Video Associated with Washington State University
- Uptick in Targeted Racist Graffiti & Vandalism in Spokane
