Evening Report – Fri., May 5, 2015 – District 5 Legislators

District 5 Legislators Discuss Recently-Completed Idaho Legislative Session

WSU Impacted by Racist Video



LoFi Stream:

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Download:

LoFi | HiFi